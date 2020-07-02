State Minister of Water Resources Zahid Faruk contracts coronavirus

He is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, or CMH, in Dhaka, the spokesperson of the ministry Asif Ahmed said on Thursday.

“The minister gave his sample for a COVID-19 test recently and the report came back positive though he had showed no symptoms of the disease,” Asif told bdnews24.com.

“He spent a few days in isolation at home after being infected with the virus. He got admitted to the hospital on July 1. He is stable now.”

Zahid, a former Bangladesh Army officer, is an Awami League lawmaker from Barishal-5 constituency.