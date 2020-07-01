Home > Bangladesh

Transcom Group Chairman Latifur Rahman dies

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2020 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 03:21 PM BdST

Latifur Rahman, a leading businessman and chairman of Transcom Group, died from a combination of health complications at the age of 75 on Wednesday.

Faisal Hussain, general manager of Transcom Group, confirmed the news to bdnews24.com. Rahman was suffering for a long time, he said.

Rahman breathed his last at his ancestral home in Cumilla. A funeral prayer for Rahman will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan on Wednesday, Hussain said.

 

More to follow

