Transcom Group Chairman Latifur Rahman dies
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2020 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 03:21 PM BdST
Latifur Rahman, a leading businessman and chairman of Transcom Group, died from a combination of health complications at the age of 75 on Wednesday.
Faisal Hussain, general manager of Transcom Group, confirmed the news to bdnews24.com. Rahman was suffering for a long time, he said.
Rahman breathed his last at his ancestral home in Cumilla. A funeral prayer for Rahman will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan on Wednesday, Hussain said.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
- Bangladesh health minister faces criticism, calls for sacking over coronavirus crisis handling
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Indian Oil, Beximco sign LPG joint venture deal
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka