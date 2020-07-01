Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh names Mahbub Hassan Saleh new ambassador to Belgium

The government has appointed Mahbub Hassan Saleh as the next ambassador to Belgium.

The foreign ministry announced the decision in a media statement on Tuesday.

Saleh, a career diplomat, is currently serving as Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC.

The ambassador-designate is a 15th batch entrant to Bangladesh Civil Service‘s Foreign Affairs cadre, the ministry said.

He had his bachelor’s in civil engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and master’s in diplomacy and trade from Monash University, Australia.

In his 24-year long diplomatic career, Saleh has served in Bangladesh Missions in Kolkata, Seoul and Canberra. He also served as the Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi.

At the foreign ministry, he has worked in different wings and represented Bangladesh in international forums.

