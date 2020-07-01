Bangladesh names Mahbub Hassan Saleh new ambassador to Belgium
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2020 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 10:12 PM BdST
The government has appointed Mahbub Hassan Saleh as the next ambassador to Belgium.
The foreign ministry announced the decision in a media statement on Tuesday.
Saleh, a career diplomat, is currently serving as Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC.
The ambassador-designate is a 15th batch entrant to Bangladesh Civil Service‘s Foreign Affairs cadre, the ministry said.
He had his bachelor’s in civil engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and master’s in diplomacy and trade from Monash University, Australia.
In his 24-year long diplomatic career, Saleh has served in Bangladesh Missions in Kolkata, Seoul and Canberra. He also served as the Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi.
At the foreign ministry, he has worked in different wings and represented Bangladesh in international forums.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone
- Bangladesh health minister faces criticism, calls for sacking over coronavirus crisis handling
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Closure continues to elude four years on
- Indian Oil, Beximco sign LPG joint venture deal
- US FDA comes out with guidance for COVID-19 vaccine approval