Results of 38th BCS exams out:
2,204 to get government jobs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 05:47 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission has published the final results of the 38th BCS exams, recommending 2,204 people for government jobs.
The commission sat in an afternoon meeting, ahead of publishing the final results of the BCS exams, AEM Nesar Uddin, controller of exams at PSC, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
A number of 288,899 job seekers sat for the preliminary exam in the 38th BCS, while 346,440 candidates had applied initially. The number of candidates attending the written tests was 14,546.
The PSC later published the results of the written tests choosing 9,862 examinees for the oral exam.
