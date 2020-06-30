The commission sat in an afternoon meeting, ahead of publishing the final results of the BCS exams, AEM Nesar Uddin, controller of exams at PSC, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

A number of 288,899 job seekers sat for the preliminary exam in the 38th BCS, while 346,440 candidates had applied initially. The number of candidates attending the written tests was 14,546.

The PSC later published the results of the written tests choosing 9,862 examinees for the oral exam.