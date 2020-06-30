Rescue efforts end in Buriganga launch capsize, 33 bodies recovered
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 06:51 PM BdST
The authorities have called off rescue operations a day after a passenger ferry sank following a collision with another launch on Dhaka’s Buriganga River that left a total of 33 people dead.
AKM Arif Uddin, a joint director at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA, confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Tuesday afternoon.
“Morning Bird, a small vessel that capsized on Monday, has been brought to Cumilla dockyard at Sadarghat launch terminal. No dead body was found inside the launch. We announced an end to the rescue efforts around 2:30pm,” Arif Uddin said.
Navy, the Coast Guard, River Police and BIWTA personnel joined fire service divers in the rescue efforts.
Morning Bird, with over 50 passengers on board, left Munshiganj’s Kathpotti for the capital around 7:30am on Monday and reached near Shyambazar just after 9am.
Moyur-2, a larger vessel from Chandpur which was speeding in reverse, slammed Morning Bird. In the next few seconds, Morning Bird went upside down and sank.
As of Monday afternoon, the rescuers pulled 30 bodies from inside the ill-fated vessel, while doctors declared dead two other passengers rescued by local people.
The divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued a person alive after 13 hours. It is not yet clear exactly how many people are missing.
The body of 18-year-old Ashique Hossain was found inside the launch on Tuesday afternoon. His father Ismail Hossain identified the body at the hospital morgue.
A total of 33 bodies have so far been recovered in the search. The mortal remains of 32 victims, recovered on Monday, have been identified and handed over to their families.
The river police started a case over the launch capsize on Tuesday, bringing charges of “negligent death” against seven people.
The government has launched an investigation into the disaster by instituting a seven-strong panel, headed by a joint secretary to the shipping ministry.
- Average life expectancy rises to 72.6 years
- Record 64 virus deaths in a day
- Another body found in launch capsize
- Launch capsize: rescue efforts resume
- Police file case over launch capsize
- PM questions ‘abnormal’ bills for health workers
- Hospital fire: HC orders settlement over damages
- Bridge cracks after being hit by rescue vessel
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
- EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries, Bangladesh excluded
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister