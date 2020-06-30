Pompeo, Momen discuss efforts to fight pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 06:31 PM BdST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen the relations and the cooperation between the nations to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their discussion over the phone on Monday evening local time focused on Bangladesh’s critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.
Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Momen reviewed the more than $43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided so far to Bangladesh, it said.
The US secretary lauded Bangladesh’s continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees.
The United States has contributed nearly $820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programmes within Bangladesh, the statement added.
The two leaders renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
- Average life expectancy rises to 72.6 years
- Record 64 virus deaths in a day
- Another body found in launch capsize
- Launch capsize: rescue efforts resume
- Police file case over launch capsize
- PM questions ‘abnormal’ bills for health workers
- Hospital fire: HC orders settlement over damages
- Bridge cracks after being hit by rescue vessel
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
- EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries, Bangladesh excluded
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister