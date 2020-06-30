Home > Bangladesh

Pompeo, Momen discuss efforts to fight pandemic

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 06:31 PM BdST

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen the relations and the cooperation between the nations to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their discussion over the phone on Monday evening local time focused on Bangladesh’s critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Momen reviewed the more than $43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided so far to Bangladesh, it said.

The US secretary lauded Bangladesh’s continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees.

The United States has contributed nearly $820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programmes within Bangladesh, the statement added.

The two leaders renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.