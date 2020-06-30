Pompeo, Momen discuss efforts to fight pandemic

Their discussion over the phone on Monday evening local time focused on Bangladesh’s critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Momen reviewed the more than $43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided so far to Bangladesh, it said.

The US secretary lauded Bangladesh’s continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees.

The United States has contributed nearly $820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programmes within Bangladesh, the statement added.

The two leaders renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.