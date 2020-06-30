Papia and her husband charged in court over arms and drugs
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 12:44 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 12:44 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has formally charged disgraced Awami League operative Shamima Noor Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman in court in an arms and drugs case.
RAB Sub-inspector Arifuzzaman, a member of the committee investigating the case, submitted the charge-sheet in Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court on Monday.
A total of 12 witnesses were named in the charge-sheet against the couple, said Jafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s crimes, information and prosecution department.
“The charges brought against the accused have initially been proved and the trial should begin,” the charge-sheet mentioned.
The RAB arrested Papia, her husband and their two associates, Sabbir Khandaker and Sheikh Tayeba Noor, and seized passports and counterfeit notes found on them at Shahjalal International Airport on Feb 22.
The couple have made the fortunes through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”, according to the RAB.
The couple run a gang styled “Q and C” in Narsingdi for extortion, drugs business and control, the RAB said.
The authorities initiated a case against the four at Airport Police Station over the seizure of the counterfeit currencies.
Papia and Sumon faced two other cases over the recovery of the gun and liquor at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
It is uncertain when the next step in the case will be taken as the court that takes cognisance of charges is closed now due to the coronavirus crisis, court police's General Recording Officer Asaduzzaman said.
- Hit by virus crisis, lost in launch capsize
- Launch disaster 'not an accident': state minister
- Jute workers protest in Khulna
- Assam floods leave a million homeless
- Record surge in virus cases, 45 more deaths
- Govt imposes fees on virus tests
- Launch sinks in Buriganga
- 16 bodies recovered in Buriganga capsize
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic