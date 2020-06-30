Papia and her husband charged in court over arms and drugs

RAB Sub-inspector Arifuzzaman, a member of the committee investigating the case, submitted the charge-sheet in Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court on Monday.

A total of 12 witnesses were named in the charge-sheet against the couple, said Jafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s crimes, information and prosecution department.

“The charges brought against the accused have initially been proved and the trial should begin,” the charge-sheet mentioned.

The RAB arrested Papia, her husband and their two associates, Sabbir Khandaker and Sheikh Tayeba Noor, and seized passports and counterfeit notes found on them at Shahjalal International Airport on Feb 22.

In drives on Papia’s homes in Dhaka and Narsingdi on Feb 23, the RAB found huge wealth without a known source besides a pistol and five bottles of foreign liquor.

The couple have made the fortunes through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”, according to the RAB.

The couple run a gang styled “Q and C” in Narsingdi for extortion, drugs business and control, the RAB said.

The authorities initiated a case against the four at Airport Police Station over the seizure of the counterfeit currencies.

Papia and Sumon faced two other cases over the recovery of the gun and liquor at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

It is uncertain when the next step in the case will be taken as the court that takes cognisance of charges is closed now due to the coronavirus crisis, court police's General Recording Officer Asaduzzaman said.