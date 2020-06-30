Naval police charge seven with negligent death in Buriganga launch capsize

The case filed with West Keraniganj Police Station named Mosaddek Hanif Swad, owner of the launch Mayuri-2, master Abul Bashar, master Zakir Hossain and assistant Shipon Howladar and two others.

Some other unidentified people were also accused in the case filed by SI Shamsul Alam of naval police. Police made no arrests as yet.

The death toll from the fatal collision between two launches on the Buriganga River climbed to 32.

Moyuri-2, a large vessel, which was speeding in reverse, slammed a smaller launch, Morning Bird, in a frightening scene captured on a security camera video. On impact, Morning Bird turned upside down and disappeared into water in seconds. Some passengers were seen swimming ashore.

Morning Bird is yet to be salvaged from the riverbed, Kamrul Hasan, fire service control room officer, told bdnews24.com.