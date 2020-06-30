Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 04:14 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 04:14 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has questioned “abnormally high” accomodation and food bills for doctors, nurses and other health workers engaged in COVID-19 treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Opposition MP GM Quader raised the issue in parliament on Monday.
Hasina then agreed that Tk 200 million for housing and food for the health workers of a single hospital in a month was “abnormal”.
“We are investigating the matter,” she said.
She also noted that the government has approved two projects worth Tk 25 billion for the purchase of medical equipment and testing kits to tackle the coronavirus outbreak while another project was at the final stages of approval.
In the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, health sector got the fifth highest allocation, the prime minister said. It was eighth in the outgoing fiscal year.
Hasina said the government recruited 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses to fight COVID-19 at the shortest possible period.
It is appointing 2,000 more doctors and 4,000 nurses soon while the recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists, cardiographers and laboratory attendants was under way, she added.
- Papia, husband charged in court
- All launch capsize victims identified
- Probe opens into Buriganga launch capsize
- Man rescued alive after launch capsize
- How MV Morning Bird capsized
- Hit by virus crisis, lost in launch capsize
- Launch disaster 'not an accident': state minister
- Jute workers protest in Khulna
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception