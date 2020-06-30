Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics

Opposition MP GM Quader raised the issue in parliament on Monday.

Hasina then agreed that Tk 200 million for housing and food for the health workers of a single hospital in a month was “abnormal”.

“We are investigating the matter,” she said.

She also noted that the government has approved two projects worth Tk 25 billion for the purchase of medical equipment and testing kits to tackle the coronavirus outbreak while another project was at the final stages of approval.

In the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, health sector got the fifth highest allocation, the prime minister said. It was eighth in the outgoing fiscal year.

Hasina said the government recruited 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses to fight COVID-19 at the shortest possible period.

It is appointing 2,000 more doctors and 4,000 nurses soon while the recruitment of 3,000 medical technologists, cardiographers and laboratory attendants was under way, she added.