Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 07:55 PM BdST
Dhaka South City Corporation will place the COVID-19 hotspots in Old Dhaka's Wari on lockdown from 6am on July 4 in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The lockdown curbs will be in effect for 21 days, said DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
The health directorate has identified Wari's Tipu Sultan Road, Jahangir Road, Dhaka-Sylhet Highway from Baldha Garden to Joy Kali Temple, Lalmini Road, Hare Road, War Road, Rankin Road and Nawab Road as high-risk 'red zones' where the lockdown restrictions will be enforced.
Wari is set to become the second area in Dhaka to go under lockdown after similar restrictions were placed on East Rajabazar. It forms part of a renewed push to contain the disease as coronavirus cases and deaths continued to surge after a two-month general shutdown ended on May 31.
"We are going to take 21 days to properly implement the lockdown in Wari. The restrictions will be effective from July 4 to 25," said Taposh.
Only two roads can be accessed for entry during the lockdown, according to the mayor. All the other roads and services will be closed.
Although pharmacies will remain open, food items and other daily essentials will have to be purchased online.
The authorities are also taking measures to treat infected patients in Wari with the city corporation setting up an isolation centre at its Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital, said Taposh.
