Average life expectancy in Bangladesh rises to 72.6 years: survey

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics published a report on the country's vital statistics on Tuesday.

The average life span of men rose to 71.1 years, up from 70.6 in 2018. Women's life expectancy also rose by seven months to 74.2 years, noted AKM Ashraful Haque, project director of the study.

The latest figures are a continuation of the recent upward trend in life expectancy in the country. Experts believe that one of the reasons for this is the drop in infant mortality and the increase in access to treatment for complex diseases in the country.