Average life expectancy in Bangladesh rises to 72.6 years: survey
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 03:21 PM BdST
The average life expectancy at birth in Bangladesh climbed to 72.6 years in 2019 from 72.3 in 2018, according to the national statistical agency.
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics published a report on the country's vital statistics on Tuesday.
The average life span of men rose to 71.1 years, up from 70.6 in 2018. Women's life expectancy also rose by seven months to 74.2 years, noted AKM Ashraful Haque, project director of the study.
More stories
- Average life expectancy rises to 72.6 years
- Record 64 virus deaths in a day
- Another body found in launch capsize
- Launch capsize: rescue efforts resume
- Police file case over launch capsize
- PM questions ‘abnormal’ bills for health workers
- Hospital fire: HC orders settlement over damages
- Bridge cracks after being hit by rescue vessel
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Bangladesh eases rules for investors to park untaxed money in stocks
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19