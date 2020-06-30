All victims of Bangladesh launch capsize identified
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 12:26 AM BdST
The police have identified all the victims from the water vessels collision which led a launch to sink and killed at least 32 people on the Buriganga River’s Shyampur stream.
The 32 bodies which arrived at the morgue have been handed to their families, South Keraniganj Police OC Mohammad Shahjaman said.
He added that all of the dead hailed from different areas of Munshiganj.
Among the victims were -- Shahadat Hossain, 44, Abu Taheri Bepari, 58, Sumon Talukder, 35, Moyna Begum, 35, her daughter Mukta Ara, 13, Afzal Sheikh, 48, Moniruzzaman Monir, 42, Golap Hossain, 50, Subarna Begum, 38, her son ‘Tamim’, 10, Abu Sayeed, 39, Sufia Begum, 50, Shahidul Islam, 61, Mizanur Rahman Kanak, 32, Satya Ranjan Banik, 65, Shamim Bepari, 44, Beauty Akter, 38, Ayesha Begum, 35, Md Millat, 35, Md Amir Hossain, 55, Sumana Akter, 32, ‘Pappu’, 32, Md Mahim, 17, Didar Hossain, 45, Hafeza Khatun, 38, Hasina Rahman 35, ‘Sifat’, 8, Alam Bepari, ‘Talha’, 2, Ismail Sharif, 35, Saiful Islam, 42, and Basudeb Nath, 45.
The rescuers recovered 30 bodies from the Buriganga River and two more passengers were declared dead after they were taken to hospital.
The incident took place near Dhaka’s Shyambazar at around 9:30 am on Monday, according to the Fire Service.
The launch, Morning Bird, was heading toward Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with the Moyuri-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA transport inspector Md Selim.
The authorities were yet to confirm the number of missing passengers.
