Struggling with coronavirus crisis they were escaping from Dhaka. Then they drowned
Kamal Talukder, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2020 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 08:46 PM BdST
Abdur Rahman, a paralegal working at Dhaka’s judge court, was planning to move to his ancestral home in Munshiganj with his family of five. The coronavirus crisis choked their income stream, leaving them clinging for their lives.
They had been living in Munshiganj’s Mirkadim Abdullahpur for two months. Rahman, his wife Hasina Rahman, 35, and 8-year-old son “Sifat” were returning to Dhaka to take back the furniture and other stuff from their home at Kosaituli.
They were quite close to their destination after an about two-hour journey on Monday morning.
Then tragedy struck. The launch carrying them and others sank near Shyambazar on the Buriganga.
Rescuers found 32 bodies, including those of Hasina and Sifat. Rahman, in his late 40s, was unaccounted-for.
Hasina’s sister Hamida Begum identified the mother and son at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital’s mortuary.
Rahman and Hasina’s elder son Hasibur Rahman has passed HSC exams while the other son, “Rifat”, reads in class nine.
“My brother-in-law was struggling to run the family…Now this accident,” Hamida told bdnews24.com.
Roni Khan identified one of the victims as his brother Liton Khan’s wife Beauty Begum, 38.
Liton and Beauty were coming to Dhaka because Liton required an eye surgery.
He survived but Beauty did not.
- Hit by virus crisis, lost in launch capsize
- Launch disaster 'not an accident': state minister
- Jute workers protest in Khulna
- Assam floods leave a million homeless
- Record surge in virus cases, 45 more deaths
- Govt imposes fees on virus tests
- Launch sinks in Buriganga
- 16 bodies recovered in Buriganga capsize
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
- DSE pledges to pay out Crest clients in move to allay investor fears