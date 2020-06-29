Home > Bangladesh

Struggling with coronavirus crisis they were escaping from Dhaka. Then they drowned

  Kamal Talukder, Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2020 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 08:46 PM BdST

Abdur Rahman, a paralegal working at Dhaka’s judge court, was planning to move to his ancestral home in Munshiganj with his family of five. The coronavirus crisis choked their income stream, leaving them clinging for their lives.  

They had been living in Munshiganj’s Mirkadim Abdullahpur for two months. Rahman, his wife Hasina Rahman, 35, and 8-year-old son “Sifat” were returning to Dhaka to take back the furniture and other stuff from their home at Kosaituli.

They were quite close to their destination after an about two-hour journey on Monday morning.

Then tragedy struck. The launch carrying them and others sank near Shyambazar on the Buriganga.

Rescuers found 32 bodies, including those of Hasina and Sifat. Rahman, in his late 40s, was unaccounted-for.

Hasina’s sister Hamida Begum identified the mother and son at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital’s mortuary.  

She was reduced to tears after seeing Sifat among the bodies first and later finding Hasina as well.

Rahman and Hasina’s elder son Hasibur Rahman has passed HSC exams while the other son, “Rifat”, reads in class nine.

“My brother-in-law was struggling to run the family…Now this accident,” Hamida told bdnews24.com.  

Roni Khan identified one of the victims as his brother Liton Khan’s wife Beauty Begum, 38.

Liton and Beauty were coming to Dhaka because Liton required an eye surgery.

He survived but Beauty did not.

