Launch capsizes in Buriganga with passengers on board
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2020 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 12:02 PM BdST
A launch has capsized in the Buriganga River with passengers on board after colliding with another vessel.
The incident took place near Dhaka’s Shyambazar at around 9:30am on Monday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.
The launch, Morning Bird, was heading toward Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with the Moyur-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA transport inspector Md Selim.
The fire service could not confirm the number of passengers on Morning Bird. A double-decked launch of this size usually carries about 50-60 passengers, said BIWTA officials.
BIWTA and the Coast Guard joined fire service divers in the rescue operation.
