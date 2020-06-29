Home > Bangladesh

Launch capsizes in Buriganga with passengers on board

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2020 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 12:02 PM BdST

A launch has capsized in the Buriganga River with passengers on board after colliding with another vessel.

The incident took place near Dhaka’s Shyambazar at around 9:30am on Monday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.

The launch, Morning Bird, was heading toward Sadarghat from Munshiganj when it collided with the Moyur-2 vessel from Chandpur, said BIWTA transport inspector Md Selim.

The fire service could not confirm the number of passengers on Morning Bird. A double-decked launch of this size usually carries about 50-60 passengers, said BIWTA officials.

BIWTA and the Coast Guard joined fire service divers in the rescue operation.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.