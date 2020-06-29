Home > Bangladesh

Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19

Published: 29 Jun 2020 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 11:24 AM BdST

Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury has died in hospital care after contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by novel coronavirus.

Mohsin passed away during treatment in Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital at 9:30am Monday, Selina Haque, additional secretary to the defence ministry, confirmed.

