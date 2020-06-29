Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die

The death toll from COVID-19 surged to 1,783 after 45 new fatalities were recorded in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, according to the health directorate.

Another 2,053 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 57,780, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Monday.

The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.75 percent while the mortality rate is 1.26 percent, according to government data.

As many as 17,837 samples were tested at 65 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 22.5 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.

Globally, over 10.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 501,954 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.