Bangladesh opens probe into deadly Buriganga launch disaster

The ministry on Monday made Joint Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam Khan the convenor of committee with Md Rafiqul Islam, a director at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, as the member secretary.

The other members are Jasim Uddin Sarker, chief nautical surveyor of the Department of Shipping, the chief engineer of BIWTC, and representatives of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s naval architecture and marine engineering department, Fire Service and Civil Defence, and River Police.

They will determine the reason behind the tragedy, identify the people at fault and make recommendations to stop recurrent of such incidents in a report within seven days.

The ill-fated launch, Morning Bird, turned upside down after being hit by Moyur-2 near Shyambazar in the morning. Some of over 50 passengers from Munshiganj swam ashore while the others were trapped. The rescuers pulled out the bodies later.