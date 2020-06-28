Floods hit tens of thousands in seven districts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2020 03:52 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 03:52 AM BdST
Heavy rains and onrush from the upstream have triggered floods in low-lying areas of seven districts as rivers are flowing above danger level at nine points, affecting tens of thousands of people.
The situation will remain unchanged in Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari, but worsen in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sylhet and Sunamganj on Sunday, said Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
The trend of rising water in the major rivers, including the Teesta, Dharla and Brahmaputra may continue, he said on Saturday.
In Sunamganj town, many areas have been inundated. “Rice, lentil, potato and other things at my shop have gone under water. The floods have added to the coronavirus woes,” said Amir Hossain, a shopkeeper at Dhopakhali in the town.
Sobibur Rahman, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in the district, said the situation will normalise once rains in India’s Meghalaya and Cherapunji stop.
In Kurigram, more than 50,000 people have been stranded as the Dharla and Brahmaputra began flowing above the danger level on Friday.
The floods have also affected crops on swathes of land in Kurigram and Gaibandha.
The warning centre said the floods in the basins of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna may continue for up to a week.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains in Cumilla, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet regions.
- Three doctors die of COVID-19 in two days
- Dhaka school holds tests in pandemic
- RU teacher suspended over Facebook post
- Wari to go into lockdown
- 34 new virus deaths, 3,504 daily cases
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse
- Fire guts 30 shanties in Kamalapur
- Most trafficking cases go without conviction
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse as coronavirus hits trade
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Dhaka’s Wari, a virus hotspot, will go into lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to cut down HSC exams in pandemic
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Bangladesh reports 34 more virus deaths, caseload approaches 134,000
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Singapore hospital discharges Bangladeshi worker who nearly died of COVID-19
- Rajshahi University suspends teacher after arrest over Facebook post on Nasim
- Kuwait indicts two lawmakers in money laundering case linked to Bangladesh MP