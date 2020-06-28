Floods hit tens of thousands in seven districts

The situation will remain unchanged in Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari, but worsen in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sylhet and Sunamganj on Sunday, said Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

The trend of rising water in the major rivers, including the Teesta, Dharla and Brahmaputra may continue, he said on Saturday.

River water was rising at 78 of the 101 points observed by the warning centre on Saturday morning.

In Sunamganj town, many areas have been inundated. “Rice, lentil, potato and other things at my shop have gone under water. The floods have added to the coronavirus woes,” said Amir Hossain, a shopkeeper at Dhopakhali in the town.

Sobibur Rahman, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in the district, said the situation will normalise once rains in India’s Meghalaya and Cherapunji stop.

In Kurigram, more than 50,000 people have been stranded as the Dharla and Brahmaputra began flowing above the danger level on Friday.

The floods have also affected crops on swathes of land in Kurigram and Gaibandha.

The local authorities have asked the residents of 15 villages to evacuate in Nilphamari.

The warning centre said the floods in the basins of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna may continue for up to a week.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains in Cumilla, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet regions.