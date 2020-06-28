Feni AL president Akramuzzaman dies from COVID-19

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning, said his son Saifuzzaman Babu.

Akramuzzaman was admitted to CMH on June 19 as he was suffering from respiratory distress, Babu said. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day and was later moved to intensive care.

“He was given oxygen therapy as the condition of his lungs had deteriorated over the past three days.”

Akramuzzaman is survived by his wife and three children. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolence over the passing of Akramuzzaman.

The former president of the Feni District Bar Association had previously tested negative for the coronavirus during his stay in Feni, said General Secretary Shusen Chandra Shil of Sadar Upazila Awami League.

Members of the bar association are also grieving the death of the veteran lawyer, Partha Pal Chowdhury, general secretary of the association said.