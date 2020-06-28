Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2020 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 10:09 PM BdST
An aide to Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan's family has been found dead in an apparent suicide.
The man, Saiful Islam, 39, left a note citing poverty as the reason for his death, the police have said.
The police visited the scene upon receiving a phone call, and found a man hanging.
Saiful, who used to shop for daily necessities for Sobhan's family, held poverty responsible for his death but blamed no-one else for his fate in the note, Moktaruzzaman said. The note praised his employer Sobhan and his family for standing beside the poor, according to the police.
The police will assess whether the handwriting in the note belonged to Saiful.
A native of Mymensingh, he had been working for the family for almost a year and a half.
WARNING:
