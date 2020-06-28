Home > Bangladesh

Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2020 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 10:09 PM BdST

An aide to Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan's family has been found dead in an apparent suicide.

The man, Saiful Islam, 39, left a note citing poverty as the reason for his death, the police have said.

The police broke down the door of a ground-floor room to retrieve the body of the man around 10 am Sunday, Bhatpara Police OC Moktaruzzaman said. The body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The police visited the scene upon receiving a phone call, and found a man hanging.

Saiful, who used to shop for daily necessities for Sobhan's family, held poverty responsible for his death but blamed no-one else for his fate in the note, Moktaruzzaman said. The note praised his employer Sobhan and his family for standing beside the poor, according to the police.

The police will assess whether the handwriting in the note belonged to Saiful.

A native of Mymensingh, he had been working for the family for almost a year and a half.

