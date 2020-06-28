Home > Bangladesh

Bird's-eye view of Barishal's sprawling bridges

  Mustafiz Mamun,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 01:25 PM BdST

The bridges help people cross the rivers. From a bird’s-eye view, the flowing rivers and sprawling bridges in Barishal augment the unparalleled beauty of nature to create a unique kaleidoscope of splendour.
  • Harta Bridge: Built over the Kocha River in Uzirpur, Barishal in 2017, the 280-km long bridge connects Harta, Shatla and Otra unions to the mainland of Uzirpur Upazila.

    Harta Bridge: Built over the Kocha River in Uzirpur, Barishal in 2017, the 280-km long bridge connects Harta, Shatla and Otra unions to the mainland of Uzirpur Upazila.

  • Gabkhan Bridge: The bridge was built in 2002 at Jhalakathi point of the Barishal-Pirojpur Highway over the ‘Gabkhan Channel’, the artificial naval route popularly known as ‘Suez Canal of Bangladesh’. Although it's official name is the ‘Fifth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge,’ the bridge is more commonly known as Gabkhan Bridge.

    Gabkhan Bridge: The bridge was built in 2002 at Jhalakathi point of the Barishal-Pirojpur Highway over the ‘Gabkhan Channel’, the artificial naval route popularly known as ‘Suez Canal of Bangladesh’. Although it's official name is the ‘Fifth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge,’ the bridge is more commonly known as Gabkhan Bridge.

  • Serene greenery: The Gabkhan Bridge, one of the highest bridges in the country, takes the shape of the English letter 'S' when seen from a bird’s-eye view. It peak is one of the highest in the country. The western end of the bridge is covered in greenery.

    Serene greenery: The Gabkhan Bridge, one of the highest bridges in the country, takes the shape of the English letter 'S' when seen from a bird’s-eye view. It peak is one of the highest in the country. The western end of the bridge is covered in greenery.

  • Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge: The bridge was built over Kirtankhola river at Barishal-Kuakata Highway in 2011. Named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, who was brutally killed on Aug 15, 1975, the bridge is locally known as Dapdapia bridge.

    Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge: The bridge was built over Kirtankhola river at Barishal-Kuakata Highway in 2011. Named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, who was brutally killed on Aug 15, 1975, the bridge is locally known as Dapdapia bridge.

  • Patuakhali Bridge: The bridge has been built over Laukathi river at Barishal-Patuakhali Highway.

    Patuakhali Bridge: The bridge has been built over Laukathi river at Barishal-Patuakhali Highway.

  • Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge: Named after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the bridge was constructed over Andharmanik River at the Kalapara-Nilganj point in 2016. The 890-metre long bridge runs along the Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway.

    Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge: Named after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the bridge was constructed over Andharmanik River at the Kalapara-Nilganj point in 2016. The 890-metre long bridge runs along the Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway.

  • The Sheikh Jamal Bridge: The bridge was built in 2016 at the Hajipur-old Mahipur point of Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway over Sonatala Tiver. The bridge has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s second son.

    The Sheikh Jamal Bridge: The bridge was built in 2016 at the Hajipur-old Mahipur point of Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway over Sonatala Tiver. The bridge has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s second son.

  • Shahid Sheikh Russel Bridge: The bridge was built over the Shibbaria River at Mahipur-Alipur point of Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway. The bridge has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son. One of the biggest fish landing centres in southern Bangladesh is situated under the bridge.

    Shahid Sheikh Russel Bridge: The bridge was built over the Shibbaria River at Mahipur-Alipur point of Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway. The bridge has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son. One of the biggest fish landing centres in southern Bangladesh is situated under the bridge.

  • Major MA Jalil Bridge: The bridge was built over the Sandhya river at Shikarpur in Uzirpur Upazila. The 92-metre long bridge built in 2003 at Dhaka-Barishal Highway has been named after Major MA Jalil, a sector commander during the Liberation War in 1971.

    Major MA Jalil Bridge: The bridge was built over the Sandhya river at Shikarpur in Uzirpur Upazila. The 92-metre long bridge built in 2003 at Dhaka-Barishal Highway has been named after Major MA Jalil, a sector commander during the Liberation War in 1971.

  • Birsrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge: The bridge was built in 2003 along the Dhaka-Barishal Highway over the Sugandha River at Babuganj Upazila's Doarika. It has been named after Mohiuddin Jahangir, the valiant freedom fighter who was born in Babuganj. 

    Birsrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge: The bridge was built in 2003 along the Dhaka-Barishal Highway over the Sugandha River at Babuganj Upazila's Doarika. It has been named after Mohiuddin Jahangir, the valiant freedom fighter who was born in Babuganj. 

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.