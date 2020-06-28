Bird's-eye view of Barishal's sprawling bridges
Mustafiz Mamun,
bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2020 01:25 PM BdST
Updated: 28 Jun 2020 01:25 PM BdST
The bridges help people cross the rivers. From a bird’s-eye view, the flowing rivers and sprawling bridges in Barishal augment the unparalleled beauty of nature to create a unique kaleidoscope of splendour.
-
Harta Bridge: Built over the Kocha River in Uzirpur, Barishal in 2017, the 280-km long bridge connects Harta, Shatla and Otra unions to the mainland of Uzirpur Upazila.
-
Gabkhan Bridge: The bridge was built in 2002 at Jhalakathi point of the Barishal-Pirojpur Highway over the ‘Gabkhan Channel’, the artificial naval route popularly known as ‘Suez Canal of Bangladesh’. Although it's official name is the ‘Fifth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge,’ the bridge is more commonly known as Gabkhan Bridge.
-
Serene greenery: The Gabkhan Bridge, one of the highest bridges in the country, takes the shape of the English letter 'S' when seen from a bird’s-eye view. It peak is one of the highest in the country. The western end of the bridge is covered in greenery.
-
Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge: The bridge was built over Kirtankhola river at Barishal-Kuakata Highway in 2011. Named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, who was brutally killed on Aug 15, 1975, the bridge is locally known as Dapdapia bridge.
-
Patuakhali Bridge: The bridge has been built over Laukathi river at Barishal-Patuakhali Highway.
-
Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge: Named after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the bridge was constructed over Andharmanik River at the Kalapara-Nilganj point in 2016. The 890-metre long bridge runs along the Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway.
-
The Sheikh Jamal Bridge: The bridge was built in 2016 at the Hajipur-old Mahipur point of Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway over Sonatala Tiver. The bridge has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s second son.
-
Shahid Sheikh Russel Bridge: The bridge was built over the Shibbaria River at Mahipur-Alipur point of Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway. The bridge has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son. One of the biggest fish landing centres in southern Bangladesh is situated under the bridge.
-
Major MA Jalil Bridge: The bridge was built over the Sandhya river at Shikarpur in Uzirpur Upazila. The 92-metre long bridge built in 2003 at Dhaka-Barishal Highway has been named after Major MA Jalil, a sector commander during the Liberation War in 1971.
-
Birsrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge: The bridge was built in 2003 along the Dhaka-Barishal Highway over the Sugandha River at Babuganj Upazila's Doarika. It has been named after Mohiuddin Jahangir, the valiant freedom fighter who was born in Babuganj.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.