South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2020 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 11:24 PM BdST
South Point School and College in Dhaka has held tests to enrol students when all educational institutions across the country are shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The school’s English medium branch at Malibagh held the admission tests for classes I and II from 10am to 11am on Saturday.
A parent of one of the pupils said they brought the child for the test thinking of its future despite the outbreak.
The founder of the institution, Principal Hamida Ali, however, claimed she had no knowledge of the tests.
She also claimed the Malibagh branch authorities “created trouble” by holding the tests without informing her.
“What’s the rush? This is a bad attitude,” she said adding that she apologised to the journalists who have called her for comments on the incident.
Some 18 children took part in the exams and the authorities followed health guidelines properly, according to Principal Ali.
bdnews24.com’s calls to Shahnaz Begum, the vice-principal of the branch, went unanswered.
The institution has more than 12,000 students and a total of 300 teachers at its branches in Uttara, Banani, Mirpur, Malibagh and Baridhara.
Earlier, parents expressed anger over the school’s decision to collect fees by any means, such as mobile financial services, despite the virus crisis that forced the government to keep all the educational institutions shut from Mar 17.
- RU teacher suspended over Facebook post
- Wari to go into lockdown
- 34 new virus deaths, 3,504 daily cases
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse
- Fire guts 30 shanties in Kamalapur
- Most trafficking cases go without conviction
- Ex-JKG man made false COVID-19 reports: police
- 65% beds at COVID-19 hospitals empty
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse as coronavirus hits trade
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Bangladesh plans to cut down HSC exams in pandemic
- Dhaka’s Wari, a virus hotspot, will go into lockdown
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Singapore hospital discharges Bangladeshi worker who nearly died of COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 34 more virus deaths, caseload approaches 134,000
- Dhaka brokerage house owner goes into hiding, investors in distress
- Marine mammals are dying in their dozens in Bangladesh. Experts struggle for answers