Fire guts 30 shanties in Kamalapur

The fire broke out at the Titipara Sweepers' Colony at 1:55am on Friday, said Lima Khanam, an officer of the fire service’s control room.

Later, 13 units of the fire service put out the flames after over an hour’s efforts around 3:30am, she said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The houses were built by the residents themselves, according to Shahjahanpur Police Station OC Shahidul Haque.

Hundreds lived in the slum but no casualties were reported in the fire, he added.