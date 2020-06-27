Fire guts 30 shanties in Kamalapur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2020 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 11:24 AM BdST
A fire has burned down 30 shanties at a slum in Dhaka's Kamalapur.
The fire broke out at the Titipara Sweepers' Colony at 1:55am on Friday, said Lima Khanam, an officer of the fire service’s control room.
Later, 13 units of the fire service put out the flames after over an hour’s efforts around 3:30am, she said.
The houses were built by the residents themselves, according to Shahjahanpur Police Station OC Shahidul Haque.
Hundreds lived in the slum but no casualties were reported in the fire, he added.
