Titas suspends gas supply to large parts of Dhaka

Residents of Mirpur, Mohammadpur, parts of Dhanmondi, Shyamoli and Kalyanpur will be without gas supply until Friday afternoon, according to the state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas.

A gas line exploded into flames during work on WASA's water supply pipes in Shewrapara early Friday, Titas spokesman Mirza Mahbub Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The authorities had difficulties putting out the fire, prompting them to halt the gas supply from the district regulating station in Gabtoli.

As a result, the supply to some parts of the capital was suspended, said Mahbub.