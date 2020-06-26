Northern Bangladesh braces for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rain

The northern regions of the country, including Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Bogura, Tangail, Rajbari, and Munshiganj, are expected to experience short-term floods, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre warned.

The Brahmaputra river is likely to overflow at Ulipur and Chilmari in Kurigram on Saturday while the Jamuna may rise above the danger levels at Fulchhori in Gaibandha, Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, Kazipur in Sirajganj, Sariakandi in Bogura, and Elasin in Tangail between Jun 28 and 29.

“The low-lying lands in these districts may face flash floods,” said Md Arifuzzaman, executive engineer of the FFWC.

The Padma River is likely to flow above the danger level in Bhagyakul and Goalanda, leaving Munshiganj and Rajbari susceptible to floods.

The water level in the rivers around Dhaka is also rising although these are unlikely to overflow, said Arifuzzaman.

Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, has also warned about the risk of floods in some northern, north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the country as a result of the torrential monsoon rain.