More than half of beds at Bangladesh COVID-19 hospitals lie empty

All these hospitals have empty beds and are ready to admit patients, said Nasima Sultana, the additional director general of health services.

The hospitals have a total of 13,393 general beds and 393 intensive care beds.

They were treating 4,764 patients on the general beds and 183 at the ICUs on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

It means 65.38 percent general beds and 53.43 percent ICU beds were unoccupied.

In Dhaka, the number patients taking treatment at the COVID-19 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,886 were 2,448. Out of the 194 ICU beds, 97 had patients.

Another 3,868 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, raising the tally of infections to 130,474, according to the health directorate.

The death toll rose to 1,661 after 40 new fatalities were registered in the daily count.

The recovery count also jumped to 53,133 with 1,638 patients overcoming the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period.