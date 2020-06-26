Gas line catches fire in Dhaka's Shewrapara

The Dhaka North City Corporation is currently carrying out work on the sewage system in Shewrapara's Iqbal Road where an exposed gas line suddenly caught fire around 5 am Friday.

Two units of the fire service were subsequently dispatched to the spot after the matter was reported, according to its control room officer Lima Khanam. The situation was eventually brought under control around 8 am, she added.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The initial belief is the fire was sparked by a discarded cigarette, said Lima.