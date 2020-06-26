Bangladesh records 40 new virus deaths, cases top 130,000

Another 3,868 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, raising the tally of infections to 130,474, according to the health directorate.

The recovery count also jumped to 53,133 with 1,638 patients overcoming the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Friday.

The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.72 percent while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.

As many as 18,275 samples were tested at 66 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 20.91 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 9.61 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 489,371 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.