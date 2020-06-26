Bangladesh records 40 new virus deaths, cases top 130,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2020 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 03:25 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has risen to 1,661 after 40 new fatalities were registered in a daily count.
Another 3,868 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, raising the tally of infections to 130,474, according to the health directorate.
The recovery count also jumped to 53,133 with 1,638 patients overcoming the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Friday.
The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.72 percent while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.
As many as 18,275 samples were tested at 66 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 20.91 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.
Globally, over 9.61 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 489,371 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 40 new virus deaths, cases top 130,000000
- Floods loom over 8 districts
- Pandemic reverses gains in child marriage
- No gas in large parts of Dhaka
- Kuwait slaps travel ban on woman in Shahid case
- Gas line catches fire in Shewrapara
- Army chief sees ‘bids to mislead people’
- Gonoshasthaya kits denied permission
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt reprimands GP, Robi for streaming 'uncensored' web series
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Dhaka brokerage house owner goes into hiding, investors in distress
- Gen Aziz alerts Bangladesh Army to ‘attempts to mislead people’
- Satya Prasad Majumder named new VC of BUET
- US sets record for daily new coronavirus cases
- Government denies Gonoshasthaya coronavirus testing kits approval
- Kuwait sends Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam to prison on charges of human trafficking, money laundering
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid