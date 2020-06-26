Bangladesh Police kill four suspected Rohingya robbers
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2020 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 07:57 PM BdST
Police have killed four suspected Rohingya robbers in a so-called gunfight in the remote hills of Cox’s Bazar.
They carried out raids at Chakma Para in Teknaf’s Hoaikyong and Montoli in Ukhiya’s Jaliapalong from Friday morning to 3:30pm.
Police said they seized 40,000 yaba tablets, methamphetamine-based drug from Myanmar, four locally made guns and 20 bullets.
Two of the dead – Bashir Ahmed and Hamid Hossain – are brothers of “notorious Rohingya robber” Abdul Hakim and the others – Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Rangaiya – are members of Hakim’s gang, police said.
Police 'retaliated' when the suspects fired their guns and later the bodies were found at the sites, he said.
The bodies were taken to Ukhiya Police Station and would be sent to Cox’s Bazar General Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.
