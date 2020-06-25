Zafrullah questions government’s coronavirus response
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2020 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 09:58 PM BdST
Zafrullah Chowdhury, the trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has questioned the government’s efforts and plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
“The government is trying to catch a black cat in a dark room. They are not thinking about how the coronavirus crisis can be overcome,” he told a discussion at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Thursday.
“You all know that medical treatment in Bangladesh is so costly that people go broke,” he said.
In a written statement, he said his 10-day hospital bill totalled Tk 170,000, including fees for intensive care and cabin rent.
Zafrullah claimed drugs prices will halve in Bangladesh if the authorities change the system of indicative price, which he said former prime minister Khaleda Zia introduced on advice from Beximco Group boss Salman F Rahman.
Muhibullah Khandaker, the coordinator of Gonoshasthaya’s COVID-19 Dot Blot Project, said the Directorate General of Drug Administration has not yet informed them about approval of the coronavirus testing kits nine days after the submission of a report on trials.
