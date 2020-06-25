Zafrullah questions government’s coronavirus response

“The government is trying to catch a black cat in a dark room. They are not thinking about how the coronavirus crisis can be overcome,” he told a discussion at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Thursday.

The 79-year-old is staying at the hospital after his recent recovery from COVID-19. He had taken plasma therapy, but is still suffering from pneumonia, a doctor said.

Zafrullah, a public health activist, urged the people to raise their voices and launch a strong movement for a healthy healthcare system.

“You all know that medical treatment in Bangladesh is so costly that people go broke,” he said.

In a written statement, he said his 10-day hospital bill totalled Tk 170,000, including fees for intensive care and cabin rent.

Other private hospitals charge up to Tk 150,000 daily for the same treatment, he said.

Zafrullah claimed drugs prices will halve in Bangladesh if the authorities change the system of indicative price, which he said former prime minister Khaleda Zia introduced on advice from Beximco Group boss Salman F Rahman.

Zafrullah thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, BNP chief Khaleda and others for enquiring about his health.

Muhibullah Khandaker, the coordinator of Gonoshasthaya’s COVID-19 Dot Blot Project, said the Directorate General of Drug Administration has not yet informed them about approval of the coronavirus testing kits nine days after the submission of a report on trials.