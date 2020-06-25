Home > Bangladesh

Satya Prasad Majumder named new VC of BUET

Published: 25 Jun 2020 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 05:29 PM BdST

The government has appointed Dr Satya Prasad Majumder as the new vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The EEE teacher will serve in his new role for the next four years, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said in a statement on Thursday.

Majumder replaces Prof Saiful Islam, another EEE teacher, who was appointed by the government as the VC of the country’s top engineering university in 2016.

Islam's term as the 13th VC of the university ended earlier this year.

