Robbers strangle a guard in Feni. Then three of them die in police fire

The gang suffocated Abdul Mannan alias Monu, 45, to death with a towel in Becker Bazar in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of Feni on Thursday.

Police arrested a member of the robbery gang and recovered weapons, said Aslam Sikdar, chief of Daganbhuiyan Police Station.

Mannan, son of Nur Nabi, hailed from Ashrafpur village. The robbers who died in the gunfight could not be immediately identified.

The robbery gang was loading a truck with looted goods from Shariat and Brothers, a grocery store in Becker Bazar early on Thursday, police said citing the locals.

Nightguard Mannan chased them and screamed for help. The robbers overpowered him and strangled him to death.

Rafiq, the other nightguard in the market, sought help from local people by using a mosque loudspeaker.

Police patrolling the area arrived at the scene and detained two robbers, while other gang members opened fire on the law enforcement agency.

Police then shot three robbers to death in retaliation. They were taken to the Daganbhuiyan Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty pronounced two of them dead. The third gang member was sent to Feni General Hospital for better treatment where he died in the morning.

The bodies of the nightguard and robbers were sent to the morgue in Feni General Hospital.

Police moved to file separate cases for murder and robbery.