Hajj pilgrims can apply for refund after July 12

No service charge will be deducted from the money deposited, said the religious affairs ministry of Bangladesh during an online meeting with representatives of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

“The registrations made this year will be effective as registration of 2021 Hajj as well. But if anyone wanted to cancel their registration fees, they can do that without having to pay a fee,” said Mohammad Anwar Hossain, a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.