Hajj pilgrims can apply for refund after July 12

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2020 12:44 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 12:44 AM BdST

Hajj pilgrims who registered to make the pilgrimage this year can apply for a refund after July 12 as Saudi Arabia had banned international arrivals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No service charge will be deducted from the money deposited, said the religious affairs ministry of Bangladesh during an online meeting with representatives of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

“The registrations made this year will be effective as registration of 2021 Hajj as well. But if anyone wanted to cancel their registration fees, they can do that without having to pay a fee,” said Mohammad Anwar Hossain, a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

