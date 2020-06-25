Dhaka, 8 other districts get new deputy commissioners

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Thursday, announcing the new appointments in Dhaka, Tangail, Meherpur, Moulvibazar, Jashore, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Bogura and Madaripur.

Deputy commissioners from six districts were promoted to the rank of joint secretary recently and were posted to different ministries. Another DC has been transferred to the Financial Institutions Division, while two others were transferred to different districts. Deputy secretaries and officials of equivalent ranks typically get appointed as DCs.

Tangail's Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam has been transferred to Dhaka with Meherpur DC Ataul Gani replacing him.

Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, deputy secretary in the Cabinet Division, has been appointed as Meherpur DC with DNCC Regional Executive Officer Meer Nahid Ahsan appointed as DC to Moulvibazar.

Md Tamijul Islam Khan, deputy secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, has been appointed as DC to Jashore, while Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, takes up the same role in Noakhali.

Abdul Jalil, deputy secretary to the Public Security Division, has been named DC of Rajshahi DC, while Ziaul Haque will assume the post in Bogura. Rahima Khatun, deputy director of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy, will be the deputy commissioner of Madaripur.

Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous has been appointed as a joint secretary to the Public Security Division, while his Noakhali counterpart Tanmoy Das will serve as a joint secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Madaripur DC Md Wahidul Islam has been named the director-general of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, while Rajshahi DC Md Hamidul Haque will be the director of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy.

Jashore DC Mohammed Shafiul Arif will serve as the additional director general of Bangladesh Water Development Board and Bogura DC Fayez Ahmed has been appointed as a member of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority.

The government also installed Nazia Shirin, deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar, as a director of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority.