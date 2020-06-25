Coronavirus claims the life of first judge in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2020 03:45 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 03:45 AM BdST
A district judge of Lalmonirhat has died from COVID-19, the first in Bangladesh.
Ferdous Ahmed was the judge of the district women and children repression prevention tribunal.
He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday, said Mohammad Saifur Rahman, the spokesman for the Supreme Court and spcial officer of the High Court Division.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq have mourned Ferdous in separate messages, hailing him for his role in ensuring justice even during the pandemic.
Ferdous joined the judiciary as an assistant judge in 1984. He was given convalescent plasma therapy for recovery from COVID-19.
He will be buried in Jamalpur after a Namaz-e-Janaza there on Thursday afternoon, said law ministry spokesman Md Rezaul Karim.
As many as 26 judges of the lower courts have been infected with the virus until Tuesday as they are holding hearings of bail petitions through e-justice system due to the outbreak. A total of 97 employees of the courts have also contracted the virus.
