Bangladesh reports 39 more virus deaths, caseload tops 126,600
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 03:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 39 more deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a single day, bringing the death toll to 1,621.
The caseload soared to 126,606 after 3,946 positive tests for COVID-19 were confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
Another 1,829 COVID-19 patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the count to 51,495, according to government data.
The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.69 percent while the mortality rate is 1.28 percent. Among the latest fatalities, 32 were men and seven women with 28 losing the battle for their lives at hospitals, while 11 passed away at their homes.
A total of 17,999 samples were tested at 66 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours with 21.92 percent returning positive results, said Nasima.
More than 9.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 482,913 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
