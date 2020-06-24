PM to get government job age limit review proposal amid virus crisis
Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2020 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 08:36 PM BdST
The public administration ministry is sending to the prime minister a proposal to review the maximum age limit for government jobs as the coronavirus crisis is rendering many job-seekers ineligible.
General candidates can apply for government jobs until 30 years of age while the ceiling is 32 years for descendants of the freedom fighters. The government relaxes the age limit for people with disabilities or members of ethnic minorities in some cases.
The Public Service Commission did not advertise for jobs during the 66-day general holiday from Mar 26 over coronavirus, nor has it sought recruitment since December last year.
In the non-cadre jobs posted by the PSC after the holiday, the age limit has been fixed at 30 years until Jun 1.
The candidates who had applied for government jobs before Mar 26 will face no problems in taking the recruitment tests no matter how many times the exams are deferred, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
But a number of candidates will cross the age limit by this time. He said the government may consider allowing the candidates who were below 30 years before Mar 25 to apply later.
“We will make a final decision after getting the prime minister’s directives. We will send the proposal when the time comes,” Farhad added.
He also hoped the government would be able to hold the Bangladesh Civil Service exams in November if the coronavirus situation improves.
