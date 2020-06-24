Mayor Atiqul launches bike-sharing service JoBike in Dhaka's Gulshan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2020 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 05:36 PM BdST
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has launched JoBike, an app-based bicycle-sharing service, in Dhaka’s Gulshan in an effort to make the city clean and safe for residents.
Atiqul urged city-dwellers to make a habit of riding bicycles during its inauguration on Wednesday.
The service will later be expanded to cover all of the DNCC areas, including Uttara, the mayor added.
“The bicycle-sharing service will create job opportunities for many people. We are working together to build separate bicycle and pedestrian lanes in Dhaka,” State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.
The JoBike service will initially be available in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan areas. As many as 22 bicycle parking zones have been set up in these areas from where the users will be able to book a ride using the app. The fare has been set at Tk 1 per minute, the authorities said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh locks down seven more red zones to curb coronavirus
- JKG Chief Executive Ariful, four others arrested over COVID-19 testing scandal
- COVID-19 patients pass through Dhaka airport undetected. Many point to flawed screening
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Pig trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
- Outrage as Play Pen School blocks students from online classes over unpaid fees
- Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
- EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders, citing failures on virus
- Government waiting for right time to hold HSC exams, says Minister Dipu Moni
- Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar contracts COVID-19