Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar contracts COVID-19

She tested positive for the infection on Jun 23, but she did not show any symptom, her aide Mohammed Enamul Ahsan told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Kamrun Nahar, the wife of Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, has been isolating at home after getting the report, according to Enamul.

Anwarul Islam, however, remains in good health, his aide Mahmud Ibne Kashem told bdnews24.com. Islam underwent a test for the coronavirus but the report came back negative. But he will now take another test as his wife has tested positive.

An official of the information cadre, Nahar had previously served as a secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

Nahar had also worked as the director-general of the Bangladesh Film Archive and the vice-chairman of Bangladesh Film Censor Board.

She held important positions in the Directorate of Mass Communication and the Directorate of Film and Publication.

Nahar was the first woman to be appointed principal information officer by the government in 2017.