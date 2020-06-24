Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, cases rise by 3,462
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 03:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 37 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection, raising the body count to 1,582.
The caseload surged to 122,660 after 3,462 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.
Another 2,031 patients recovered from COVID-19 at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 49,666, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The rate of recovery from COVID-19 currently stands at 40.49 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.29 percent.
A total of 16,433 samples were tested at 66 authorised labs across the country with 21.07 percent returning positive results, according to government data.
Globally, over 9.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 477,643 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
