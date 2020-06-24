Bangladesh approves one more private university
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2020 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 02:35 PM BdST
The government has approved a new private university amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued the order approving the establishment of Microland University of Science and Technology in Uttara, Dhaka.
The directorate on Jun 16 sent an approval letter to Rafiqul Islam, founder of the new university, and former professor of Dhaka University.
Prof Islam is the incumbent vice-chancellor of the University of Development Alternative.
The new university takes the total number of private universities to 106.
The government approved the university under 23 conditions, including a campus of at least 25,000 square feet.
The university must design a curriculum plan and get it approved by the University Grants Commission, according to the official letter.
The founders of Microland University of Science and Technology appealed to the government for approval in 2014. The government approved it after a long scrutiny.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh locks down seven more red zones to curb coronavirus
- Pig trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
- JKG Chief Executive Ariful, four others arrested over COVID-19 testing scandal
- Bangladesh reports 3,412 new virus cases, 43 deaths
- Bangladesh Medical Association chief Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin contracts COVID-19
- Outrage as Play Pen School blocks students from online classes over unpaid fees
- Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
- Trump suspends visas allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners to work in the US
- EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders, citing failures on virus
- Government waiting for right time to hold HSC exams, says Minister Dipu Moni