Bangladesh approves one more private university

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued the order approving the establishment of Microland University of Science and Technology in Uttara, Dhaka.

The directorate on Jun 16 sent an approval letter to Rafiqul Islam, founder of the new university, and former professor of Dhaka University.

Prof Islam is the incumbent vice-chancellor of the University of Development Alternative.

The new university takes the total number of private universities to 106.

The government approved the university under 23 conditions, including a campus of at least 25,000 square feet.

The university must design a curriculum plan and get it approved by the University Grants Commission, according to the official letter.

The founders of Microland University of Science and Technology appealed to the government for approval in 2014. The government approved it after a long scrutiny.