Three die in gas cylinder blast in Noakhali

The dead were identified as oil trader Mohibul Hasan Nipu, 35, Khaled Mahmud, 40, and Rahmatullah, 36, a salesman at Nipu’s shop.

The fire broke out at Nipu's shop in Chairman Ghat around 10 pm on Monday, said Hatiya Police Station chief Abul Khair.

Nipu and Rahmatullah were burnt to death inside the shop, while Khaled was taken initially to Noakhali General Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He passed away in hospital care at 6 am on Tuesday.

Khaled had 80 percent of his body burnt, said Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital.

At least 15 shops, including some more fuel shops, were also burnt in the incident.

Three units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence from Maijdi and Subornochar worked for two hours and tamed the flames at 12 am on Tuesday.

The bodies were sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said SI Abdul Halim of Chairman Ghat Police Outpost.