People's welfare is top priority, says Hasina on AL anniversary

The ruling party is marking its 71st founding anniversary on Tuesday but programmes that could create mass gatherings have been scrapped to reduce the risk of infection, according to the prime minister.

“We had postponed the celebrations for Mujib Year to focus more on saving lives from the coronavirus, to ensure proper treatment and prevention. Today, when we were supposed to celebrate our founding anniversary, we are unable to do it due to the pandemic,” she said during her speech in the parliament on Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that we could not celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation despite the lengthy preparations,” she said.

The party came into being as the Awami Muslim League at Rose Garden on Old Dhaka’s KM Das Lane on this day in 1949. Since then, it has been at the forefront of the Bengalis’ struggle for freedom, culminating in the Liberation War of 1971.

The party later dropped the word ‘Muslim’ from its name and emerged as a secular force, fighting for the autonomy of Bengali-dominated East Pakistan.

It became the undisputed political choice for Bengalis during the movement to topple the military regime of Ayub Khan.

Every year the party celebrates its founding anniversary through different programmes, including seminars. As 2020 marks the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Awami League had planned to celebrate its anniversary with much fanfare but the plans were later toned down because of the coronavirus crisis.

“People are in severe trouble because of the epidemic. The Awami League, as the ruling party, is helping the people. Our leaders and activists from Chhatra League, Jubo League, Krishak League, Swechchhaswebak League are doing their best to help the people. They’re going door to door with aid, arranging the burial of the dead and helping in other ways too,” Hasina said.

“They've always stood beside the people during a cyclone. Now they are planting trees to conserve the environment. Our goal is to work for people’s welfare.”