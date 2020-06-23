Freeze stays on water price hike as judge defers WASA hearing
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 05:07 PM BdST
The chamber judge of the Appellate Division has rescheduled the hearing of the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority’s appeal against the High Court’s suspension of a 25 percent hike in water prices.
Justice Md Nuruzzaman on Tuesday set the hearing for Jun 30.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented WASA, while lawyer Aneek R Haque appeared on behalf of the petitioner.
“A hearing was held on the WASA appeal today. The judge said he needed to go through the law for his own understanding and rescheduled the hearing on Jun 30,” Mahbubey Alam told bdnews24.com.
However, the judge did not issue any order during the proceedings which means the High Court order remains in effect and WASA cannot increase water prices, said Aneek.
On Monday, the High Court issued an injunction on the price hike following a writ petition by lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed, making it effective until Aug 10. Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order in virtual court proceedings, taking into account the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on human lives.
WASA went to the chamber judge of the Appellate Division, hours after the High Court suspended a 25% hike in water prices.
In a decision in February, WASA raised water prices for residential and commercial users in Dhaka and Chattogram, making the new rates effective from March.
The price of each unit (1,000 litres) of water supplied to households rose by 24.97 percent to Tk 14.46 in Dhaka. The tariff on water supply for commercial users has been set at Tk 40 in the capital, marking a 7.99 percent jump.
