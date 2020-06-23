Bangladesh takes a step closer to changing energy tariffs multiple times a year
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 01:04 PM BdST
The government has tabled a proposal to amend the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act with a provision to change power and energy tariffs multiple times in a year.
State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid presented the bill in parliament on Tuesday.
The proposal was forwarded to the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Minerals to assess and submit a report in 30 days. The bill was cleared by the cabinet in December.
According to the existing law, the tariff fixed by the energy regulatory commission cannot be changed more than once in a fiscal year, unless there is a change, especially in the fuel price.
The draft amendment includes the provision of changing the tariff fixed by the regulatory commission multiple times in a fiscal year through a single or separate orders, whenever necessary.
If amended, the law will enable the commission to change the prices of power, gas, diesel, petrol and other energy materials more than once a year.
“There was a need to amend the act as the energy supply system went through a major change in recent time,” said State Minister Nasrul Hamid.
- UN asks Myanmar to repatriate Rohingya
- Increase tobacco prices, taxes: activists
- Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes’ of oxygen
- Govt to shut 11 more red zones
- WASA seeks stay on water price hike suspension
- Govt eyes 2,000 more doctors
- IFRC opens two hospitals in Cox’s Bazar
- Sheikh Russel hospital to treat infected health workers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- Bangladesh records 3,480 new virus cases; body count tops 1,500
- Virus patient charged Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes' of oxygen therapy
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- Bangladesh Bank official Fariduddin dies from COVID-19
- Police arrest key suspect in grisly murder of businessman in Uttara
- Govt greenlights 255 vehicles to resume ride-sharing services
- Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
- UN adopts resolution asking Myanmar to take back Rohingya from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh flags 27 more areas as red zones, locks them down