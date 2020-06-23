Bangladesh takes a step closer to changing energy tariffs multiple times a year

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid presented the bill in parliament on Tuesday.

The proposal was forwarded to the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Minerals to assess and submit a report in 30 days. The bill was cleared by the cabinet in December.

According to the existing law, the tariff fixed by the energy regulatory commission cannot be changed more than once in a fiscal year, unless there is a change, especially in the fuel price.

The draft amendment includes the provision of changing the tariff fixed by the regulatory commission multiple times in a fiscal year through a single or separate orders, whenever necessary.

If amended, the law will enable the commission to change the prices of power, gas, diesel, petrol and other energy materials more than once a year.

“There was a need to amend the act as the energy supply system went through a major change in recent time,” said State Minister Nasrul Hamid.