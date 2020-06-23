Bangladesh reports 3,412 new virus cases, 43 deaths
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 02:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 43 new fatalities from COVID-19 in a daily count, bringing the death toll to 1,545.
The tally of infections surged to 119,198 with another 3,412 people testing positive in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.
Another 880 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 47,635, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 39.96 percent while the mortality rate is 1.30 percent.
A total of 16,292 samples were tested at 65 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 20.94 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.
More than 9.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,300 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- UN asks Myanmar to repatriate Rohingya
- Increase tobacco prices, taxes: activists
- Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes’ of oxygen
- Govt to shut 11 more red zones
- WASA seeks stay on water price hike suspension
- Govt eyes 2,000 more doctors
- IFRC opens two hospitals in Cox’s Bazar
- Sheikh Russel hospital to treat infected health workers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- Virus patient charged Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes' of oxygen therapy
- Bangladesh records 3,480 new virus cases; body count tops 1,500
- Bangladesh Bank official Fariduddin dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- UN adopts resolution asking Myanmar to take back Rohingya from Bangladesh
- Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
- Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus
- Police arrest key suspect in grisly murder of businessman in Uttara
- Antibody levels in recovered COVID-19 patients decline quickly: research