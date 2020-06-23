Bangladesh reports 3,412 new virus cases, 43 deaths

The tally of infections surged to 119,198 with another 3,412 people testing positive in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

Another 880 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 47,635, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 39.96 percent while the mortality rate is 1.30 percent.

A total of 16,292 samples were tested at 65 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 20.94 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

More than 9.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,300 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.