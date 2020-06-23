Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh Medical Association chief Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin contracts COVID-19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2020 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 03:08 PM BdST

Bangladesh Medical Association President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The former MP from Dhaka tested positive for the disease on Monday and was subsequently admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Prof Mujibur Rahman, head of the hospital's Medicine Department.

"He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive. He has a fever and cough," said Prof Mujibur, who is overseeing his treatment.

Mohiuddin won the Dhaka-7 seat with the Awami League's 'boat' symbol in the 2008 general elections.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.