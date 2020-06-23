Bangladesh Medical Association chief Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin contracts COVID-19

The former MP from Dhaka tested positive for the disease on Monday and was subsequently admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Prof Mujibur Rahman, head of the hospital's Medicine Department.

"He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive. He has a fever and cough," said Prof Mujibur, who is overseeing his treatment.

Mohiuddin won the Dhaka-7 seat with the Awami League's 'boat' symbol in the 2008 general elections.