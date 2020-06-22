Police arrest key suspect in grisly murder of businessman in Uttara

Rupom, a friend of the victim, Helal Uddin, was arrested from the capital's Gabtoli on Sunday night, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“He was hiding in Bogura and was planning to travel to Barishal,” Moshiur told bdnews24.com.

Earlier, police detained Rupom’s wife Moni Sarkar and mother-in-law Rashida Akhter on Jun 18.

They subsequently gave confessional statements to the court, saying Rupom had strangled his friend and then dismembered the body into three pieces before stashing them into sacks and leaving them in three different areas of the city.

Helal Uddin had owned a small shop in Azampur's Muktijoddha Market to run mobile money dealerships, according to police. He lived in Dakshinkhan and had met Rupom, who ran a similar business, two years ago.

Helal went to Rupom’s residence in Dakshinkhan's Mollartek on Jun 14 to buy a photocopier worth Tk 100,000 when he was killed.

“During the interrogation, Moni said that they gave Helal tea to drink, spiking it with sleeping pills. Helal fell unconscious after drinking it. Rupom and Moni then strangled him and dismembered the body. The next morning, Rupom scattered the body parts in different areas,” said DC Moshiur.

The murderers believed that Helal had a lot of money as he ran a bKash and mobile top-up shop, according to the officer.

“But they found only Tk 253 on him. Later, they managed to take out Tk 43,000 from Helal’s phone which he used to conduct bKash transactions.”

Helal’s older brother Md Hozaifa started a case over the murder on Jun 16.

Helal has been buried in his ancestral home in Pirojpur.