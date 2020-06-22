Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
Bangladesh Awami Olama League has challenged the scientific stance on the coronavirus, falsely claiming that the disease caused by the virus is “not contagious” at all. The Islamist outfit will not call it a pandemic either.
The organisation made the controversial claims at a human-chain programme near the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.
The leaders of the group rejected the government’s guidance on keeping physical distance during prayers in mosques, as instructed by the Islamic Foundation, as a ‘doctrine of disbelief’.
“Spreading such propaganda about the coronavirus infection is unlawful,” said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud in his reaction.
Abul Hasan Sheik Shariatpuri, general secretary of the Olama League, said: “The Islamic Foundation is calling coronavirus a pandemic, which is baseless and a complete lie. A pandemic takes place in a specific place but the coronavirus has hit the whole world.”
He claimed that from ‘Islamic standpoint’, a disease could be called a pandemic when it kills at least 20,000 people every hour.
The death of 30-35 people every day in Bangladesh ‘does not prove that the coronavirus is a pandemic’. The government is being misled by a group, he claimed.
A pandemic is commonly defined as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people”.
Olama League President Akhter Hossain Bokhari said: “The spread of these lies about the coronavirus needs to be prevented with a firm hand during the Eid-ul-Azha. Effective steps must be taken so that it doesn’t hinder the (animal) sacrifices, so that the rights of the poor can be guaranteed.”
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said: “We said it a long time ago that we have no affiliation with the Olama League.”
Anybody using the Awami League’s name to spread such misinformation would be held to account for their actions, said Information Minister Hasan who referred to the restrictions on congregational prayers around the world in the times of coronavirus.
With the pandemic ravaging the country, Bangladesh can punish anybody ignoring the instructions provided by the government to combat novel coronavirus.
Section 25 of the Communicable Diseases Prevention, Control and Eradication Act 2018 states that a maximum of three-month imprisonment or a maximum fine of Tk 50,000 or both may be imposed for obstruction of official duties in controlling infectious diseases and non-compliance with instructions.
And Section 26 of the law stipulates a maximum of two months in jail or a maximum of Tk 25,000 fine, or both can be imposed on anyone who intentionally spread lies or misinformation about infectious diseases.
