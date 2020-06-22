High Court suspends water price hike in pandemic. Hours later, WASA knocks on another judge’s door
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2020 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2020 07:15 PM BdST
The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority went to the chamber judge of the Appellate Division, hours after the High Court suspended a 25% hike in water prices in response to a writ petition on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the High Court issued an injunction on the price hike, making it effective until Aug 10. Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order in virtual court proceedings, taking into account the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on human lives.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, a lawyer for the WASA, then filed an appeal against the injunction. Justice Md Nuruzzaman is now expected to hear the issue on Tuesday.
“We’ve sought a stay order on the injunction. And the issue will be heard tomorrow,” Alam told bdnews24.com.
The writ petitioners were represented by lawyers Anik R Haque and Md Tanvir Ahmed.
Lawyer Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state-run agency that raised the prices, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.
In a decision in February, WASA raised water prices for residential and commercial users in Dhaka and Chattogram, making the new rates effective from March.
The price of each unit (1,000 litres) of water supplied to households rose by 24.97 percent to Tk 14.46 in Dhaka. The tariff on water supply for commercial users has been set at Tk 40 in the capital, marking a 7.99 percent jump.
