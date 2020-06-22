High Court suspends water price hike in pandemic. Hours later, WASA knocks on another judge’s door

Earlier in the day, the High Court issued an injunction on the price hike, making it effective until Aug 10. Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order in virtual court proceedings, taking into account the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on human lives.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, a lawyer for the WASA, then filed an appeal against the injunction. Justice Md Nuruzzaman is now expected to hear the issue on Tuesday.

“We’ve sought a stay order on the injunction. And the issue will be heard tomorrow,” Alam told bdnews24.com.

The writ petitioners were represented by lawyers Anik R Haque and Md Tanvir Ahmed.

Lawyer Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state-run agency that raised the prices, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

In a decision in February, WASA raised water prices for residential and commercial users in Dhaka and Chattogram, making the new rates effective from March.

The price of each unit (1,000 litres) of water supplied to households rose by 24.97 percent to Tk 14.46 in Dhaka. The tariff on water supply for commercial users has been set at Tk 40 in the capital, marking a 7.99 percent jump.